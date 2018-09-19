AlarmCom Hldg Inc (ALRM) Director Hugh Panero Sells 1,115 Shares

AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) Director Hugh Panero sold 1,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total value of $63,276.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,386.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AlarmCom stock opened at $55.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.08, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 3.93. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a 1-year low of $33.39 and a 1-year high of $59.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.31.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. AlarmCom had a negative return on equity of 64.90% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $104.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.72 million. sell-side analysts forecast that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALRM. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of AlarmCom from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of AlarmCom to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, September 14th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of AlarmCom in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AlarmCom in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AlarmCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in AlarmCom by 372.4% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AlarmCom during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AlarmCom by 583.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of AlarmCom during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of AlarmCom during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

AlarmCom Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

