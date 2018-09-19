Alan Garwood Acquires 24 Shares of BAE Systems plc (BA) Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) insider Alan Garwood bought 24 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 619 ($8.06) per share, with a total value of £148.56 ($193.51).

BA stock opened at GBX 632.20 ($8.23) on Wednesday. BAE Systems plc has a 1-year low of GBX 533.50 ($6.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 682.50 ($8.89).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 18th.

Several research firms have weighed in on BA. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BAE Systems to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 550 ($7.16) to GBX 750 ($9.77) in a research note on Monday, August 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.38) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 615 ($8.01) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 550 ($7.16) to GBX 600 ($7.82) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 688.64 ($8.97).

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

