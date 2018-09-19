Alan Garwood Acquires 24 Shares of BAE Systems plc (BA) Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) insider Alan Garwood bought 24 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 619 ($8.06) per share, with a total value of £148.56 ($193.51).
BA stock opened at GBX 632.20 ($8.23) on Wednesday. BAE Systems plc has a 1-year low of GBX 533.50 ($6.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 682.50 ($8.89).
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 18th.
BAE Systems Company Profile
BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.
