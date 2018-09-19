Akzo Nobel (AKZOY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “AkzoNobel is a leading global paints and coatings company and a major producer of specialty chemicals. Their portfolio includes brands such as Dulux, Sikkens, International, Interpon and Eka. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Monday, June 4th. They issued a conviction-buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Akzo Nobel presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.00.

AKZOY stock opened at $31.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Akzo Nobel has a 12-month low of $28.13 and a 12-month high of $33.39.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 11.13%. equities analysts anticipate that Akzo Nobel will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

