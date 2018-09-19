Affimed (AFMD) Shares Up 8%

Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) shares shot up 8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.85 and last traded at $4.70. 2,706,056 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 154% from the average session volume of 1,066,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AFMD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Affimed from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1.80 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.75.

Get Affimed alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $283.88 million, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 3.42.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.61 million. Affimed had a negative net margin of 1,723.04% and a negative return on equity of 74.04%. sell-side analysts forecast that Affimed NV will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Affimed during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Affimed by 385.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 51,573 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Affimed during the second quarter valued at $165,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Affimed during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Sofinnova Ventures Inc bought a new stake in Affimed during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.63% of the company’s stock.

Affimed Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

Recommended Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.