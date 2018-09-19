Aeron (ARN) Price Up 37.5% Over Last Week

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 18th. In the last week, Aeron has traded 37.5% higher against the dollar. Aeron has a total market cap of $4.05 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeron token can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00004908 BTC on major exchanges including Kuna, Binance, HitBTC and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003287 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015803 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000309 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00272072 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00151851 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000204 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.25 or 0.06892153 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008279 BTC.

Aeron Token Profile

Aeron’s genesis date was August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,000,000 tokens. Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero

Aeron Token Trading

Aeron can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, IDEX, Mercatox, IDAX, Radar Relay, Kucoin, Gate.io, Tidex, Binance, Coinrail, Kuna and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

