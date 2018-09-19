Aecon Group Inc (ARE) Director John Michael Beck Sells 20,922 Shares of Stock

Aecon Group Inc (TSE:ARE) Director John Michael Beck sold 20,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.51, for a total transaction of C$345,422.22.

John Michael Beck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 13th, John Michael Beck sold 48,800 shares of Aecon Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.66, for a total transaction of C$813,008.00.

TSE:ARE opened at C$16.17 on Wednesday. Aecon Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$14.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.06.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.02). Aecon Group had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of C$754.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$688.83 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of Aecon Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aecon Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.13.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc provides construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Infrastructure, Energy, Mining, and Concessions. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the construction of roads and bridges, and rail and transit systems, as well as in asphalt production and aggregates, municipal construction, commercial site design, and material engineering and design activities.

