AE Wealth Management LLC Has $3.03 Million Stake in DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 133.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,276 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruffer LLP increased its position in shares of DowDuPont by 22,779.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,412,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,828 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of DowDuPont by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,458,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,766 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of DowDuPont by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,638,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,876 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of DowDuPont by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,903,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DowDuPont during the 1st quarter worth about $59,025,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DWDP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DowDuPont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. MED restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of DowDuPont in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DowDuPont from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DowDuPont from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.81.

DWDP opened at $68.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34. DowDuPont Inc has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $77.08.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $24.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. DowDuPont had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 30th. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.71%.

In other DowDuPont news, CEO Edward D. Breen bought 29,580 shares of DowDuPont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.61 per share, with a total value of $1,999,903.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 100,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $7,120,633.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DowDuPont Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

