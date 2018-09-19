Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 908,115 Shares of Gannett Co Inc (GCI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI) by 92.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908,115 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gannett were worth $10,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gannett by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,612,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,055,000 after purchasing an additional 982,808 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Gannett by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,223,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,696,000 after purchasing an additional 829,856 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Gannett by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,062,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,169,000 after purchasing an additional 557,050 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Gannett by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,047,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,398,000 after purchasing an additional 687,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Gannett by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,159,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,809,000 after purchasing an additional 53,587 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Gannett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Noble Financial set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Gannett and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Gannett from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gannett from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gannett has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

GCI stock opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Gannett Co Inc has a one year low of $7.94 and a one year high of $12.38.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $730.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.17 million. Gannett had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 13.14%. Gannett’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Gannett Co Inc will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. Gannett’s payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

In other Gannett news, CMO Andrew T. Yost sold 3,500 shares of Gannett stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $36,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,435.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew T. Yost sold 5,175 shares of Gannett stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $53,768.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,083.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,012 shares of company stock valued at $93,318 over the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. The company offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 170 news brands and 80 magazines in the United Kingdom.

