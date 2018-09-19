Advanced Disposal Services (ADSW) PT Raised to $32.00 at First Analysis

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) had its target price boosted by First Analysis to $32.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. First Analysis currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. First Analysis also issued estimates for Advanced Disposal Services’ FY2019 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Disposal Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Disposal Services has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.20.

NYSE:ADSW opened at $27.56 on Tuesday. Advanced Disposal Services has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 58.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.61.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Advanced Disposal Services had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $398.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Advanced Disposal Services will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 789,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,562,000 after buying an additional 212,542 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 231,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,726,000 after buying an additional 74,657 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 902,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,529,000 after buying an additional 12,078 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Advanced Disposal Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $477,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Disposal Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,128,000. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Disposal Services

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. It is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. The company also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

