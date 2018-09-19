Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 20th

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, October 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th.

Advance Auto Parts has a dividend payout ratio of 3.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Advance Auto Parts to earn $7.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.0%.

NYSE AAP opened at $167.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $78.81 and a 52 week high of $170.91. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.11. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Guggenheim set a $156.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.53.

In related news, Director Nigel Travis bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.70 per share, for a total transaction of $199,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 14th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, batteries, accessories, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. It offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

