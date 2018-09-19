AdultChain Hits Market Capitalization of $0.00 (XXX)

AdultChain (CURRENCY:XXX) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. AdultChain has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $1,051.00 worth of AdultChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AdultChain has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AdultChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ZEST (ZEST) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008208 BTC.

Giant (GIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007222 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000604 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Printex (PRTX) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Graphcoin (GRPH) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Rhenium (XRH) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000028 BTC.

AdultChain Coin Profile

XXX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2014. AdultChain’s total supply is 41,709,705 coins. AdultChain’s official Twitter account is @adultchain. AdultChain’s official website is adultchain.xxx.

Buying and Selling AdultChain

AdultChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdultChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdultChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdultChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

