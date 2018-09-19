ADTRAN, Inc. (ADTN) Receives $17.88 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.88.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADTN. Bank of America raised shares of ADTRAN from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Northland Securities cut shares of ADTRAN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th.

Shares of ADTRAN stock opened at $18.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.11 million, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.58. ADTRAN has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $128.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.80 million. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that ADTRAN will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,934,364 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $102,976,000 after acquiring an additional 531,092 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 5.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,459,427 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,372,000 after acquiring an additional 182,298 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 0.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,064,328 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,505,000 after acquiring an additional 11,178 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 32.6% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,795,330 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,511,000 after acquiring an additional 686,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 0.6% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,081,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,909,000 after acquiring an additional 13,186 shares during the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

