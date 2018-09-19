Adrenaline (ADN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.00

Adrenaline (CURRENCY:ADN) traded up 24.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One Adrenaline coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Adrenaline has a total market capitalization of $3,932.00 and $9.00 worth of Adrenaline was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Adrenaline has traded 169.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,348.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $208.26 or 0.03288373 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $423.99 or 0.06694592 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00846187 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.82 or 0.01718831 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00165312 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.77 or 0.01797092 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00331754 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Adrenaline Coin Profile

Adrenaline (CRYPTO:ADN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptOG hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2015. Adrenaline’s total supply is 13,931,727 coins and its circulating supply is 12,423,294 coins. Adrenaline’s official Twitter account is @AdrenalinePay . The official website for Adrenaline is adrenalinecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “ScryptOG – Memory light algorithm “

Adrenaline Coin Trading

Adrenaline can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adrenaline directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adrenaline should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adrenaline using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

