Adecoagro SA (AGRO) Holdings Cut by BlueMountain Capital Management LLC

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO) by 57.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,849 shares during the quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adecoagro were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Adecoagro in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adecoagro in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Adecoagro by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 13,979 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Adecoagro by 9,353.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 26,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 25,815 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Adecoagro in the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

AGRO stock opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $903.21 million, a PE ratio of 91.63 and a beta of 1.07. Adecoagro SA has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $215.92 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a positive return on equity of 15.85% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. equities analysts forecast that Adecoagro SA will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

AGRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Santander initiated coverage on Adecoagro in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Adecoagro in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Adecoagro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Adecoagro Profile

Adecoagro SA, an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company engages in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains, oilseeds, and fibers including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

