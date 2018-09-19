Adam Usdan Buys 50,000 Shares of Griffin Mining Ltd (GFM) Stock

Griffin Mining Ltd (LON:GFM) insider Adam Usdan purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of £48,500 ($63,175.72).

On Wednesday, September 5th, Adam Usdan purchased 40,000 shares of Griffin Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £41,600 ($54,187.83).

LON:GFM opened at GBX 98 ($1.28) on Wednesday. Griffin Mining Ltd has a 1 year low of GBX 48 ($0.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 140 ($1.82).

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, gold, silver, and lead deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

