Adam J. Weiss Sells 2,000 Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (CSOD) Stock

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) insider Adam J. Weiss sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $114,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,151 shares in the company, valued at $6,071,837.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:CSOD traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $55.97. The stock had a trading volume of 17,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,992. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.57 and a 12-month high of $58.56.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $132.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.33 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 79.03%. equities research analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSOD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cornerstone OnDemand currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.09.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 679,111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,210,000 after purchasing an additional 15,631 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 45,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,364,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; Learning Suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting.

