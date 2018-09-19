AceD (ACED) Achieves Market Cap of $155,476.00

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Over the last week, AceD has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. AceD has a total market cap of $155,476.00 and approximately $1,775.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AceD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0789 or 0.00001246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000500 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00001200 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00016277 BTC.

Adenz (DNZ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Infinipay (IFP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000065 BTC.

MIRQ (MRQ) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD Profile

AceD (ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 2,152,206 coins and its circulating supply is 1,970,204 coins. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin . The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com

Buying and Selling AceD

AceD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

