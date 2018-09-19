Access National Co. (ANCX) Receives $30.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Access National Co. (NASDAQ:ANCX) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

ANCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Access National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Access National in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Access National in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Access National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANCX traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.36. 1,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.81 million, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.64. Access National has a one year low of $25.58 and a one year high of $30.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Access National (NASDAQ:ANCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.20 million. Access National had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 8.06%. analysts predict that Access National will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 8th. This is an increase from Access National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Access National’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANCX. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Access National by 62.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,868,000 after buying an additional 133,595 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Access National by 9.1% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Access National by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 783,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,359,000 after buying an additional 10,463 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Access National during the first quarter worth approximately $785,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Access National by 13.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 441,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,597,000 after buying an additional 53,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Access National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Access National Bank that provides credit, deposit, mortgage, and wealth management services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and associated individuals primarily in the greater Washington, DC Metropolitan Area. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Wealth Management.

