Accenture Plc (ACN) Shares Bought by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,679 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises approximately 1.6% of HM Payson & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $38,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at $118,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 105.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 48.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.86, for a total transaction of $321,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,807 shares in the company, valued at $18,950,434.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Chad T. Jerdee sold 1,141 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.30, for a total value of $185,184.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,357 shares of company stock valued at $8,865,112. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $170.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Accenture to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $180.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.50.

Shares of ACN opened at $172.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.97. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $132.27 and a 52-week high of $172.82.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 42.01% and a net margin of 9.76%. Accenture’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms.

