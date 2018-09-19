Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,739 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,662 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.13% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,447,328 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $231,272,000 after acquiring an additional 200,895 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,833,000. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 734,808 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,988,000 after acquiring an additional 96,346 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 545,266 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $13,349,000 after acquiring an additional 9,466 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 521,332 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,621,000 after acquiring an additional 12,367 shares during the period.

ANF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.88.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $19.21 on Wednesday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $29.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $842.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 6th. Abercrombie & Fitch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, intimates, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brand names.

