8,916 Shares in iShares FTSE NAREIT Mortg.REITIn Fd (REM) Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares FTSE NAREIT Mortg.REITIn Fd (BMV:REM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REM. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares FTSE NAREIT Mortg.REITIn Fd by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 148,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after buying an additional 18,184 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares FTSE NAREIT Mortg.REITIn Fd by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in iShares FTSE NAREIT Mortg.REITIn Fd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $478,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares FTSE NAREIT Mortg.REITIn Fd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares FTSE NAREIT Mortg.REITIn Fd by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter.

REM opened at $44.65 on Wednesday. iShares FTSE NAREIT Mortg.REITIn Fd has a 1-year low of $737.00 and a 1-year high of $905.50.

