$858.07 Million in Sales Expected for Equifax Inc. (EFX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to announce $858.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Equifax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $855.38 million to $860.98 million. Equifax posted sales of $834.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Equifax will report full year sales of $3.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.47 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.66 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.63 billion to $3.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $876.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.00 million. Equifax had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.31.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EFX. Independent Franchise Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter worth $458,468,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 12,329.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,893,000 after buying an additional 1,342,333 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth $125,110,000. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth $82,322,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 746,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $87,991,000 after buying an additional 478,764 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EFX traded down $3.75 on Friday, reaching $134.31. The company had a trading volume of 25,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86. Equifax has a 12 month low of $91.88 and a 12 month high of $138.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

