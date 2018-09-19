$803.64 Million in Sales Expected for Pool Co. (POOL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) to post sales of $803.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pool’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $801.22 million and the highest is $806.80 million. Pool reported sales of $743.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pool will report full year sales of $3.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.23 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.08). Pool had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 82.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on POOL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.25.

In other news, insider Arthur D. Cook sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $1,641,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,725,737.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.52, for a total transaction of $6,460,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,258 shares in the company, valued at $9,732,872.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,766 shares of company stock worth $11,473,167 over the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Pool by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 351,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 9.8% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Pool by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 230,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 138.0% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 6,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the second quarter worth $211,000. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $174.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.64. Pool has a 12-month low of $105.38 and a 12-month high of $175.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.11%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in North America, Europe, South America, and Australia. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and landscape products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

