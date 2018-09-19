$762.20 Million in Sales Expected for Service Co. International (SCI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) will report $762.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $755.30 million and the highest is $769.10 million. Service Co. International reported sales of $731.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full-year sales of $3.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.30 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $796.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on SCI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Service Co. International from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other news, insider Michael R. Webb sold 214,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $8,301,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 386,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,001,450.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Blair Waltrip sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $2,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 616,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,190,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 845,985 shares of company stock worth $33,859,909 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCI. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Service Co. International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 326,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Service Co. International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 662,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Service Co. International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 45,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP raised its stake in Service Co. International by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,233,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,072. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $33.16 and a 12-month high of $43.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.87%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

