748 Shares in Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) Purchased by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 748 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Illumina by 219.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 548,957 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $153,318,000 after buying an additional 377,283 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Illumina by 21,172.1% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 194,852 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 193,936 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Illumina by 4.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,297,581 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,200,271,000 after buying an additional 185,745 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Illumina by 61.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 369,494 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $87,356,000 after buying an additional 140,973 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its position in Illumina by 21.4% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 778,450 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $217,413,000 after buying an additional 137,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

ILMN stock opened at $350.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a PE ratio of 87.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.97. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.00 and a 12 month high of $357.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.88 million. Illumina had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.25.

In other news, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.14, for a total value of $579,894.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,282 shares in the company, valued at $22,997,491.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Epstein sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total transaction of $144,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,019.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,837 shares of company stock worth $14,939,513 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

