$73.37 Million in Sales Expected for Health Insurance Innovations Inc (HIIQ) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2018 // No Comments

Brokerages predict that Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) will post sales of $73.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Health Insurance Innovations’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $74.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $72.04 million. Health Insurance Innovations reported sales of $63.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Health Insurance Innovations will report full-year sales of $299.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $298.11 million to $300.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $342.84 million per share, with estimates ranging from $327.30 million to $358.38 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Health Insurance Innovations.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.51 million. Health Insurance Innovations had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 5.39%. Health Insurance Innovations’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.07.

Shares of Health Insurance Innovations stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.30. 144,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,431. The company has a market capitalization of $888.66 million, a PE ratio of 43.46 and a beta of 0.56. Health Insurance Innovations has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $57.03.

In other Health Insurance Innovations news, insider Sheldon Wang sold 10,000 shares of Health Insurance Innovations stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $370,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,432,908.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO of HealthPocket, Inc. division Bruce Telkamp sold 7,517 shares of Health Insurance Innovations stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $324,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,110 shares of company stock valued at $980,909. Corporate insiders own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Health Insurance Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Health Insurance Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Health Insurance Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations during the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations during the second quarter worth $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Health Insurance Innovations Company Profile

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provides three months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer daily cash benefit for hospital treatment and doctor office visits, as well as accidental injury and death or dismemberment benefits; and supplemental insurance products, including pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and life insurance policies.

Featured Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ)

Receive News & Ratings for Health Insurance Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Insurance Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply