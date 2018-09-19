$73.37 Million in Sales Expected for Health Insurance Innovations Inc (HIIQ) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) will post sales of $73.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Health Insurance Innovations’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $74.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $72.04 million. Health Insurance Innovations reported sales of $63.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Health Insurance Innovations will report full-year sales of $299.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $298.11 million to $300.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $342.84 million per share, with estimates ranging from $327.30 million to $358.38 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Health Insurance Innovations.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.51 million. Health Insurance Innovations had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 5.39%. Health Insurance Innovations’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.07.

Shares of Health Insurance Innovations stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.30. 144,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,431. The company has a market capitalization of $888.66 million, a PE ratio of 43.46 and a beta of 0.56. Health Insurance Innovations has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $57.03.

In other Health Insurance Innovations news, insider Sheldon Wang sold 10,000 shares of Health Insurance Innovations stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $370,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,432,908.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO of HealthPocket, Inc. division Bruce Telkamp sold 7,517 shares of Health Insurance Innovations stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $324,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,110 shares of company stock valued at $980,909. Corporate insiders own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Health Insurance Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Health Insurance Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Health Insurance Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations during the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations during the second quarter worth $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Health Insurance Innovations Company Profile

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provides three months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer daily cash benefit for hospital treatment and doctor office visits, as well as accidental injury and death or dismemberment benefits; and supplemental insurance products, including pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and life insurance policies.

