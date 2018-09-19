$7.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (FOXA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FOXA) to announce sales of $7.33 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.45 billion and the lowest is $7.09 billion. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A posted sales of $7.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A will report full year sales of $31.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.19 billion to $32.53 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $33.45 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $32.80 billion to $34.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A.

Get Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A alerts:

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.31.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A during the 1st quarter worth approximately $623,227,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 26,833,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,357,000 after purchasing an additional 12,957,606 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,990,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,189,693 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,415,000. Finally, Arrowgrass Capital Partners US LP bought a new position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.62. 5,060,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,256,952. The company has a market capitalization of $83.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $50.15.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 0.79%. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.27%.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A Company Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (FOXA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.