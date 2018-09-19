6,300 Shares in Prudential Public Limited (PUK) Purchased by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Prudential Public in the 2nd quarter worth $334,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 13,623 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Public in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Public in the 2nd quarter worth $1,190,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Prudential Public in the 2nd quarter worth $1,828,000. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PUK stock opened at $43.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.02. Prudential Public Limited has a 52 week low of $43.12 and a 52 week high of $55.36. The firm has a market cap of $57.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1567 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. Prudential Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PUK shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Prudential Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Prudential Public Profile

Prudential plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business and mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

