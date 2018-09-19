$6.93 Billion in Sales Expected for CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) will report $6.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.79 billion. CNH Industrial posted sales of $6.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full-year sales of $29.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.96 billion to $30.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $31.42 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $30.96 billion to $31.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CNHI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 243,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 46,534 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 9,832 shares in the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 756.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,042,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,975,000 after purchasing an additional 920,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNHI stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $12.06. The stock had a trading volume of 693,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,946. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $15.65.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

