5,873 Shares in Eastman Chemical (EMN) Purchased by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,033,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $503,115,000 after buying an additional 309,716 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,849,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,875,000 after buying an additional 346,667 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,085,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,500,000 after buying an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,730,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,746,000 after purchasing an additional 169,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,215,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,546,000 after purchasing an additional 745,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.31.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,584 shares in the company, valued at $19,058,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 16,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $1,641,059.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,762.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,715 shares of company stock worth $4,005,972. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $97.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $85.10 and a 1 year high of $112.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 21.79%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.43%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

