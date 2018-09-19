56,527 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) Acquired by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 56,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,695,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 2.9% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 211,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,041,000 after purchasing an additional 73,066 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 17,328 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.66. 619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,275. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $79.78 and a 52-week high of $90.93.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.