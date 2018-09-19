5,320 Shares in Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) Purchased by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Capital One National Association bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FNF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of NYSE:FNF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.07. 2,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,153. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 52.86%.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 17th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 85,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $3,434,123.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent B. Bickett sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $2,034,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 277,327 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,131 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides title insurance, technology, and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including collection and trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

