$5.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) to announce sales of $5.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.71 billion and the lowest is $5.58 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb posted sales of $5.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full year sales of $22.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.19 billion to $22.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $23.58 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $23.31 billion to $24.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.89.

BMY stock opened at $61.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.02. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $49.96 and a 1 year high of $70.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 373.1% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

