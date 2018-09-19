$461.47 Million in Sales Expected for Tronox Ltd (TROX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) will report $461.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tronox’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $458.93 million to $464.00 million. Tronox posted sales of $435.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Tronox will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.38 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tronox.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Tronox had a positive return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.10 million.

TROX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Tronox in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Tronox from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Tronox from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tronox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

TROX opened at $13.17 on Wednesday. Tronox has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 7.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.78 and a beta of 3.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 27th were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 24th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.67%.

Tronox Limited produces and markets titanium bearing mineral sands and titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigment in North America, Europe, South Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company engages in the exploration, mining, and beneficiation of mineral sands deposits. It also produces titanium feedstock, including chloride slag, slag fines, rutile, synthetic rutile, leucoxene, titanium slag, and ilmenite, as well as pig iron and zircon; and suplies and markets TiO2 under the TRONOX brand name, which is used in the manufacture of paint and other coatings, and plastics and paper, as well as in various other applications comprising inks, fibers, rubber, food, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals.

