4,400 Shares in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) Acquired by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,477,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,067,000 after acquiring an additional 330,694 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 387.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 383,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,175,000 after acquiring an additional 305,061 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 571,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,823,000 after acquiring an additional 257,779 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 171.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,707,000 after acquiring an additional 168,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 611,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,434,000 after acquiring an additional 164,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BR opened at $135.35 on Wednesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $138.24. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.01). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 17th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

In related news, VP James M. Young sold 44,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.79, for a total transaction of $5,804,987.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,416,621.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

