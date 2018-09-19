4,196 Shares in Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 8.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 11,871 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 127.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 273,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,691,000 after acquiring an additional 153,710 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 212,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 7.5% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,387,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,960,000 after acquiring an additional 96,571 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 34.3% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 44,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 11,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

WRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $30.00 price target on Weingarten Realty Investors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Weingarten Realty Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.14.

Shares of WRI opened at $29.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $33.83.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $138.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.13 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 83.46%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is presently 64.49%.

In other Weingarten Realty Investors news, CFO Stephen C. Richter sold 102,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $3,158,656.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 351,286 shares in the company, valued at $10,830,147.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew M. Alexander sold 126,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $3,891,878.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,263,172 shares in the company, valued at $38,792,012.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At June 30, 2018, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 190 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.