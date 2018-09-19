3D Systems Co. (DDD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.04. 3D Systems reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for 3D Systems.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The 3D printing company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $176.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.83 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DDD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Loop Capital upped their target price on 3D Systems to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $16.00 target price on 3D Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on 3D Systems from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.49.

In other 3D Systems news, COO Kevin Mcalea sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 250,257 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,950.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $95,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 66.7% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 18,207 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 493,488 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 7.6% in the second quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 115,566 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 56.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 23,298 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 4.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 188,350 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDD stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $19.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,628,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,770,785. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.53 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. 3D Systems has a twelve month low of $7.92 and a twelve month high of $21.78.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 3D Systems (DDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.