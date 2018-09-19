3,241 Shares in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Separately, Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter worth $657,000.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $48.22 on Wednesday. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $39.28 and a one year high of $48.80.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th were issued a $0.0333 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 7th.

