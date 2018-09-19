3,241 Shares in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.
Separately, Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter worth $657,000.
VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $48.22 on Wednesday. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $39.28 and a one year high of $48.80.
Featured Article: Google Finance
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB).
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.