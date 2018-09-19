294,909 Shares in Nutanix Inc (NTNX) Acquired by OppenheimerFunds Inc.

OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 294,909 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,208,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 10,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTNX shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Nutanix to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nutanix from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. FBN Securities lifted their target price on Nutanix from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

In other Nutanix news, EVP David Sangster sold 8,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total transaction of $416,959.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John Mcadam sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $771,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,986.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 79,204 shares of company stock worth $4,112,852 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $49.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.38 and a beta of 0.40. Nutanix Inc has a twelve month low of $21.63 and a twelve month high of $64.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $303.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.30 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 95.75% and a negative net margin of 25.72%. research analysts forecast that Nutanix Inc will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud operating system software. It offers enterprise applications, virtual desktop infrastructure, virtualization and cloud, big data, remote and branch office IT, and data protection and disaster recovery solutions; and hardware platforms and software options; and support and services.

