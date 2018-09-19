26,852 Shares in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART) Acquired by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,852 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Integra Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 4,497.1% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Integra Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Integra Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Integra Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stuart Essig sold 159,752 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $10,225,725.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,539,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,512,606.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Glenn Coleman sold 8,916 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $561,708.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,795 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,085. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 270,892 shares of company stock worth $17,280,372. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

IART stock opened at $63.33 on Wednesday. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $41.51 and a twelve month high of $67.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $366.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IART has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Integra Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upgraded Integra Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Integra Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Integra Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.38.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

