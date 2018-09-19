2,675 Shares in NetApp Inc. (NTAP) Purchased by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,675 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 270.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,332,932 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $183,205,000 after buying an additional 1,702,432 shares in the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the second quarter worth about $4,465,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter worth about $191,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 11.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 878,166 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $68,962,000 after buying an additional 92,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

NTAP stock opened at $84.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.26. NetApp Inc. has a one year low of $41.22 and a one year high of $88.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The data storage provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that NetApp Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.51%.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.61, for a total value of $519,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,147 shares in the company, valued at $6,075,431.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Reich sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $1,951,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,740 shares of company stock worth $13,427,791 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.23.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share date on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

