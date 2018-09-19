242,287 Shares in America First Multifamily Investors LP (ATAX) Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 242,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATAX. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 347.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 66,040 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 21,904 shares during the period. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATAX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a report on Monday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. America First Multifamily Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

ATAX opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. America First Multifamily Investors LP has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.16 million, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.32.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $15.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.88 million. analysts expect that America First Multifamily Investors LP will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. America First Multifamily Investors’s payout ratio is 113.64%.

In other news, Director Lisa Y. Roskens sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $49,895.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,405.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa Y. Roskens bought 5,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $35,491.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,410.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 29,603 shares of company stock worth $168,794. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

