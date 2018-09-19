241,583 Shares in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH) Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 241,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,212,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.24% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $527,234,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $464,103,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $304,426,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $270,197,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $147,755,000. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WH shares. Longbow Research started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.29.

Shares of WH stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,189. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $53.43 and a 12-month high of $66.95.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.63 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th.

In related news, CFO David B. Wyshner purchased 3,669 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.52 per share, with a total value of $200,033.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Geoffrey A. Ballotti purchased 10,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.48 per share, with a total value of $614,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

