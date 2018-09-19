$232.18 Million in Sales Expected for Luxoft Holding Inc (LXFT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Luxoft Holding Inc (NYSE:LXFT) will announce $232.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Luxoft’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $228.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $239.43 million. Luxoft posted sales of $228.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luxoft will report full year sales of $952.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $943.11 million to $965.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.10 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Luxoft.

Luxoft (NYSE:LXFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 15th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $212.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. Luxoft had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 15.44%. Luxoft’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on LXFT. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Luxoft from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luxoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Luxoft from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Luxoft from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Luxoft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Luxoft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

NYSE LXFT opened at $46.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.76. Luxoft has a 52 week low of $31.50 and a 52 week high of $59.05.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Luxoft by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Luxoft by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Luxoft by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Luxoft by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,090 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC grew its position in Luxoft by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 352,368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. 53.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Luxoft Company Profile

Luxoft Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software development services and IT solutions to multinational corporations. The company offers application software development, software architecture design, performance engineering, optimization and testing, process consulting, and software quality assurance services; functional specification and mock-up, product design, engineering, automated testing, maintenance, support, and performance engineering services; and IT strategy, software engineering process, and data security consulting services.

