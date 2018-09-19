22,840 Shares in National General Holdings Corp (NGHC) Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 22,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National General by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,208,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,801,000 after buying an additional 793,507 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of National General by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,390,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,281,000 after buying an additional 728,985 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of National General by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,692,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,895,000 after buying an additional 330,210 shares in the last quarter. MSD Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of National General by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 2,162,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,570,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of National General by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,863,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,060,000 after buying an additional 52,703 shares in the last quarter. 48.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other National General news, COO Peter A. Rendall sold 6,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $171,911.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NGHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded National General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered National General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on National General from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered National General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. National General currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Shares of NGHC stock opened at $25.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.93. National General Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $17.47 and a twelve month high of $28.25.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. National General had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 3.36%. National General’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. analysts forecast that National General Holdings Corp will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. National General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.68%.

National General Company Profile

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty, and Accident and Health. The Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

