20,812 Shares in National Grid plc (NGG) Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 8.7% in the second quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 29,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 500.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 26,087 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 28.1% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 373,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,869,000 after buying an additional 81,979 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 14.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 42,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the first quarter worth about $125,000. 5.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Grid alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NGG. ValuEngine raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Grid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $52.91 on Wednesday. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $51.44 and a fifty-two week high of $65.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.