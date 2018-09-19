$2.84 EPS Expected for LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2018 // No Comments

Wall Street analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) will report $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.90. LyondellBasell Industries reported earnings per share of $2.82 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full year earnings of $11.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.49 to $12.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $11.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.11 to $14.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 53.77%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LYB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 151.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 192.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 843.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.71. 293,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,219,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $95.43 and a 1 year high of $121.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 39.10%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins?Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins?Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers, copolymers, and compounds.

See Also: How Short Selling Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply