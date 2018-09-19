$2.84 EPS Expected for LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) will report $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.90. LyondellBasell Industries reported earnings per share of $2.82 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full year earnings of $11.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.49 to $12.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $11.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.11 to $14.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 53.77%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LYB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 151.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 192.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 843.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.71. 293,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,219,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $95.43 and a 1 year high of $121.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 39.10%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins?Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins?Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers, copolymers, and compounds.

