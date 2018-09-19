1World (1WO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $34,123.00

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 19th. 1World has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and approximately $34,123.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1World token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00001637 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, 1World has traded 61% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005089 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015666 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000309 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00267834 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00150616 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000203 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $405.89 or 0.06346226 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008192 BTC.

1World Token Profile

1World launched on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,686,551 tokens. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com

Buying and Selling 1World

1World can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1World should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1World using one of the exchanges listed above.

