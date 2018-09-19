19,775 Shares in SEI Investments (SEIC) Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 12.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,729 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 13.2% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 628,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,048,000 after acquiring an additional 73,474 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 16.7% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 5.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at $393,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $942,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,338.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph P. Ujobai sold 1,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total value of $88,144.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,013 shares in the company, valued at $838,537.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,973 shares of company stock worth $2,598,794 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SEIC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SEI Investments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $62.69 on Wednesday. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $57.87 and a 52-week high of $78.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). SEI Investments had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 29.98%. The company had revenue of $404.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 30th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to purchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

