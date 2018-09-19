1,901 Shares in ASML Holding NV (ASML) Purchased by HPM Partners LLC

HPM Partners LLC bought a new position in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth $104,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth $114,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth $115,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth $202,000. 16.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.83.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $186.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. ASML Holding NV has a 52-week low of $160.95 and a 52-week high of $221.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 23.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding NV will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Holistic lithography solutions.

